PETA fires back at Tiffany Haddish's vow to wear fur every day until police 'stop killing black people'

PETA responded to Tiffany Haddish's promise to wear fur daily until police "stop killing black people."

"We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals," People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals commented on the comedian's Instagram. "We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn't harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all."

Over the weekend, Haddish, 39, said in an Instagram video showing off a fur vest, "I'mma wear it as much as possible. I don't know if you guys know this about me, but I'm about to start protesting. I'mma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I'll stop wearing fur. It's my new protest. So sorry, PETA!"

She added, "Don’t be mad at me. Be mad at the police. When they stop killing black people, I'll stop wearing fur… Because people are important, and so are the animals."

Not long after her fur post, Haddish had another hairy situation when she bombed her New Year's Eve performance in Miami, leading audience members to walk out of her show after she admitted she forgot her material.

Haddish told TMZ on Wednesday of the botched show, "I've worked almost every single day last year. I’ve only been home … a grand total of 40 days. I've slept in my bed a grand total of 28 days the whole year. I worked all the way up until New Year's. So I get out to Miami and I want to celebrate all this prosperity, this greatness … and I might have went a little bit overboard."

"I think people should get onstage and try it [themselves], at least 10 times and let's see where you end up," the "Night School" star, who admitted in a previous Instagram video that she'd been out all night partying the day before her performance, added. "Let's see if you end up in two movies that make No. 1 comedies over $100 million worldwide in two years. Let's see if you can do that cause it's a lot of work to get to where I'm at. It ain't easy."

"I learned that Miami is a really dope city and I probably shouldn't turn up before work," she confessed. "It was a great experience, I learned from it. I'm gonna try my best for it to not happen again, but it might."