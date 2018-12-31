Tiffany Haddish vows to wear fur every day until police 'stop killing black people'

Tiffany Haddish is protesting police brutality against black people by continuing to wear fur.

Over the weekend, the comedian and actress took to Instagram to show off a fur vest gifted by fan and shared the details of her intentions.

“I’mma wear it as much as possible. I don’t know if you guys know this about me, but I’m about to start protesting,” Haddish said. “I’mma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest. So sorry, PETA!"

"Don’t be mad at me. Be mad at the police," Haddish continued. "When they stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur… Because people are important, and so are the animals.”

Haddish, 39, who’s always been very vocal and outspoken with her opinions, wasn’t met with all positive responses.

Russell Simmons, who’s vegan, begged the star to reconsider her approach. “White supremacy is a disease that takes on many forms and has many symptoms,” Simmons wrote in the comments. “The abuse of other beings will not address that… or heal ourselves. I love you Tiffany but I wish you would reconsider this route of protest.”

“Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson, also known as Lyft Bae, praised Haddish for her “genius” protest.

“Look at all the people pissed at this that haven’t ever stood up for Black lives,” Sampson explained. “Look at the funding behind PETA and other animal rights organizations and how many people will post about a polar bear or a dog before the post about the ongoing centuries’ old epidemic of black/native/brown people being killed and tortured by law enforcement (and others) with impunity.”

Other celebrities, like NeNe Leakes and Nick Cannon, gave Haddish their approval.

PETA didn’t immediately return our request for comment.

