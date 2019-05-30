'Pet Sematary' star Leo the Cat dies mysteriously just weeks after film’s release

The furry star of the 2019 remake of "Pet Sematary" has died just weeks after the movie was released.

Leo the Cat captured audiences' hearts in the film adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel.

His mysterious death was confirmed by animal trainer Kirk Jarrett on Leo's Instagram account, after he adopted the cat shortly after filming.

He wrote: "It is with great sadness that we tell you that Leo has passed away.

"He will be forever missed by his human and fur family. May his star always shine bright."

The Maine Coon cat was one of four felines used to play Church in the horror flick.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.