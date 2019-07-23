Paz de la Huerta meets with DA again over Harvey Weinstein case

Paz de la Huerta met with Manhattan prosecutors on Monday to discuss her rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein — and her lawyer told Page Six she’s expected back in the district attorney’s office on Thursday.

The “Boardwalk Empire” star — who accused Weinstein of rape and is suing him in California for $60 million — appears in a documentary on him, “Untouchable,” which premiered in New York on Sunday. The next day, de la Huerta was at the DA’s — though to date they’ve declined to press any charges in her case.

Her lawyer Mark Jay Heller told Page Six he’s hoping they proceed with charges after interviewing his client this week. He also claimed that de la Huerta had been out of town for a long period of time, and pointed out she was previously interviewed by Manhattan prosecutors in Paris.

ACTRESS PAZ DE LA HUERTA SUES HARVEY WEINSTEIN

“They were extremely receptive,” Heller told TMZ outside the district attorney’s office.

He said the DA “has listened to what Paz has to say . . . and we have been invited back for a full day this Thursday.”

De la Huerta chimed in: “That hospitalization a few weeks ago, that was a lie.”

WEINSTEIN ACCUSERS COULD GET LESS THAN $60G EACH IN SETTLEMENT

WEINSTEIN RAPE ALLEGATIONS ARE 'CREDIBLE'

She was apparently referring to reports that she was rushed to a hospital in May after an associate called 911 from the star’s Manhattan home and said she was “possibly suicidal.”

At the time, an LA-based lawyer for de la Huerta told The Post: “It was an episode of depression or upset, and I think perhaps blown out of proportion.”

WEINSTEIN'S EX-EMPLOYEES TELL ALL

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno said: “Ms. de la Huerta’s narrative has been reviewed and considered several times already, and each time been rejected by the New York DA. We are thoroughly confident that there is nothing more about her claims to be considered. This seems to be little more than a publicity stunt.”

“Untouchable” closed the inaugural 51Fest, and Weinstein accusers Erika Rosenbaum and Hope Exiner d’Amore appeared in a Q&A with director Ursula Macfarlane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film also includes interviews with fellow accusers Caitlin Dulany and Rosanna Arquette.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.