Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" personality Rick Harrison, died from an accidental overdose.

Adam's cause of death was due to "fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity," Clark County Nevada coroners confirmed to Fox News Digital.

His manner of death was ruled an accident. Adam died on Jan. 19. He was 39.

Rick had previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that fentanyl was to blame for his son's death.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Rick told Fox News Digital in January. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."

Adam was Rick's second child with his ex-wife Kim. Rick and Kim also have a son, Corey, who is featured on "Pawn Stars." Rick remarried and has a son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy.

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the shop and in the family business.

"Pawn Stars" debuted in 2009 and is the No. 2 reality show on television behind "Jersey Shore." The premiere date for season 23 has yet to be released.