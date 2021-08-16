'Pawn Stars' star Rick Harrison divorced third wife over a year ago

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is single after divorcing his third wife, Deanna Burditt, back in 2020.

A rep for the reality TV star confirmed to Fox News on Monday that the couple has been long separated.

"I can confirm Rick is divorced and has been so since last summer," the rep said.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Harrison filed for divorce in Clark County, Nevada on July 1, 2020, and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause. They wed in 2013.

In the docs, the media personality said their "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage."

The divorce was finalized in September 2020 and they reached a settlement agreement.

Harrison, 56, told TMZ that while the marriage "didn't work out and [the divorce] was a mutual decision," he still "got 3 great daughters out of it."

Burditt has three kids from a previous relationship. The former couple didn't have any kids together.

Harrison has a son and daughter from his first marriage and another son from his second marriage.

