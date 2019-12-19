Paulina Gretzky celebrates birthday with Dustin Johnson in luxurious St. Barts getaway

Paulina Gretzky is letting loose for her birthday far away from home.

Dustin Johnson’s lady love — who turned 31 on Dec. 19 — kicked off the festivities Wednesday, as the couple jetted to St. Barts with friends, along with Gretzky’s siblings Trevor and Ty.

The group got the celebrations rolling not long after their arrival, documenting their dinner party at Bagatelle St Barth, where birthday girl Gretzky and Johnson, 35, sipped from a disco ball-shaped bowl.

The pair later danced inside the eatery before Gretzky rode a unique contraption with what appeared to be a giant champagne bottle, complete with a sparkler.

This isn’t the first time Gretzky has enjoyed a getaway for her birthday. Last December, she and Johnson jetted to Aspen, Colo.

The couple has been engaged since 2013 and shares two sons: Tatum, 4, and River, 2.

