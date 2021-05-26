Paula Abdul talks decision to undergo breast revision surgery: My implants were 'a little too big'

Paula Abdul recently went under the knife to feel more comfortable and carefree in her skin.

The " Straight Up " singer, 58, underwent a breast revision surgery to conquer her issue of having "too big" of breast implants that were causing her back pain. She discussed this with the doctor who performed her surgery, Nashville-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger.

The five-foot entertainer and dancer revealed in a new video for InMode, a medical device company where she serves as a brand ambassador, that she felt the breast implants she received over two decades ago didn't exactly fit her "petite" frame.

"With my height, I'm petite, I started with a smaller breast. 20 plus years ago, I had implants put in and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back. As the years go by, gravity happens too. I always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame and I wanted to get the old implants out," Abdul shared.

BRISTOL PALIN PUTS TUMMY TUCK SCARS ON DISPLAY: 'LET'S GET REEEEEL'

Ahead of the surgery, Abdul told Unger she couldn't wait "til it's all done and to feel how different and lighter I'll feel."

According to Unger, Abdul was in good hands and had a successful surgery.

"Dr. Unger is happy to share that his amazing patient is doing well and has the results she was hoping for!" the video's caption reads. "Thank you Paula, for helping to explain why you decided to have this treatment!"

PAULA ABDUL LOSES TWO OF HER DOGS IN THE SAME WEEK: 'A BIG PIECE OF MY HEART IS MISSING'

Abdul added that she's a "big fan" of newer radio frequency techniques that are used in surgeries such as hers. Unger explained he'd be using the Bodytite method, a technology-based method Abdul says he designed himself.

"So instead of just taking the upper skin that is not as firm and youthful as it once was when we were younger, we're able to use this technology to reshape the breast but then tighten the skin even further and getting more elevated, more youthful results by globally treating the entire breast skin from your clavicle all the way to the bottom of the breast," Unger explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn't the first time the famed dancer has opened up about plastic surgery. Back in 2019, Abdul spoke to People magazine about using InMode to tighten the skin on her arms.

"I wanted to do something for myself. I've had multiple spinal cord injuries and paralysis, and because my arms had paralysis, the muscles atrophied. I work out a lot, and no matter how many times I hit the gym and did bicep and tricep workouts, it was always difficult because I had to rebuild muscle tissue," she told the magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, the former "American Idol" judge said dancing is her passion in life that "keeps" her going. When it comes to aging, however, Abdul stressed she knows it's inevitable.

"I haven't really put too much pressure on it," she said.