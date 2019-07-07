Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia street sign honoring Patti LaBelle spelled incorrectly

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
The Philadelphia street sign recently presented to honor Patti LaBelle will be replaced this week after the city misspelled the singer's name.

A stretch of Broad Street in LaBelle's Pennsylvania hometown, between Locust and Spruce streets, was renamed "Patti LaBelle Way" during a ceremony Tuesday.

Patti LaBelle, pictured here at a ceremony on Tuesday, was honored by the city of Philadelphia with a stretch of Broad Street renamed "Patti LaBelle Way."

Patti LaBelle, pictured here at a ceremony on Tuesday, was honored by the city of Philadelphia with a stretch of Broad Street renamed "Patti LaBelle Way." (Associated Press)

But the city's Streets Department spelled the singer's name incorrectly — with a lowercase "b" in her last name.

Deana Gamble, a city spokeswoman, told The Philadelphia Inquirer the city was aware of the error and had plans to fix the street sign this week. A sign that LaBelle autographed during the ceremony had the correct spelling.

A worker hangs a street sign before a ceremony honoring singer Patti LaBelle, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Philadelphia.

A worker hangs a street sign before a ceremony honoring singer Patti LaBelle, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LaBelle, 75, thanked fans who came out to the event, and reminisced about her parents walking down that very stretch of Broad Street.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.