Philadelphia street sign honoring Patti LaBelle spelled incorrectly

The Philadelphia street sign recently presented to honor Patti LaBelle will be replaced this week after the city misspelled the singer's name.

A stretch of Broad Street in LaBelle's Pennsylvania hometown, between Locust and Spruce streets, was renamed "Patti LaBelle Way" during a ceremony Tuesday.

But the city's Streets Department spelled the singer's name incorrectly — with a lowercase "b" in her last name.

Deana Gamble, a city spokeswoman, told The Philadelphia Inquirer the city was aware of the error and had plans to fix the street sign this week. A sign that LaBelle autographed during the ceremony had the correct spelling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LaBelle, 75, thanked fans who came out to the event, and reminisced about her parents walking down that very stretch of Broad Street.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.