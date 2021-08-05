Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, Jim Morrison's ex and famed rock reporter, dead at 75

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, known for reporting on rock music and for her relationship with The Doors' frontman Jim Morrison, has died at the age of 75.

The news of Kennealy-Morrison's death was confirmed on Facebook by Queen Lizard Press, which she founded.

"To all of you who have supported our beloved Lizard Queen, I wanted to let you know that she passed this morning," the post read. "Her family announced it on Patricia's page."

They added: "To say we are all reeling from the news is an understatement. We will miss our friend very very much. She was a beautiful soul, a talented writer, and a loving and wonderful friend."

DOORS FANS REMEMBER JIM MORRISON IN PARIS ON 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DEATH

The post concluded by encouraging fans to post "tributes and farewells" in the comments before the page is taken down "permanently" in about two weeks.

Kennealy-Morrison's cause of death was not disclosed. Reps for the writer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Per the New York Times, Kennealy-Morrison recalled interviewing The Doors' rocker in her 1992 memoir "Strange Days: My Life With and Without Jim Morrison."

When they met and shook hands in 1969, she remembered "a visible shower of bright blue sparks flying in all directions."

TIMBO THE REDNECK, POPULAR TIKTOK STAR, REPORTEDLY DEAD AT 18

The outlet reports that she describes herself as a "Celtic witch" in her Facebook biography, among other descriptors.

"Author, ex-rock critic, Dame Templar, Celtic witch, ex-go-go dancer, Lizard Queen. Not in that order," she wrote. "Lizard Queen" refers to Jim Morrison's poem "I am the Lizard King."

In 1970, the rocker and journalist exchanged vows in what was called a "handfasting ceremony," which included drops of their own blood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennealy-Morrison appeared in the 1991 flick "The Doors" as the Wicca Priestess who presided over the ceremony and said in her book that director Oliver Stone had even consulted her for the movie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, she was upset upon seeing the film, feeling it trivialized the ceremony, misrepresented Morrison and did not emphasize their relationship fully.

Morrison died in 1971 at the age of 27.