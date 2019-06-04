Paris Jackson defends marijuana use after she's called a 'druggie'

Paris Jackson vehemently using marijuana after a Twitter user accused her of being a “druggie.”

The 21-year-old model was asked by a fan how she came up with cooking “spaghetti grilled cheese sandwiches with mozerella [sic],” and in response, Jackson tweeted, “marijuana.” A separate Twitter user saw Jackson’s reply and tweeted, “Druggie. I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate.”

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson quoted the user’s insensitive response and defended herself, writing, “because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where i live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth.”

She added, “instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia.”

Jackson clarified that she doesn’t smoke every day and uses it only as needed.

“I don’t do it as soon as i wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. i don’t do it when i work and i don’t do it when i drive,” she wrote. “It’s medicine to me and not an every day thing.”

Jackson went on to recommend CBD to a fan who also suffers from anxiety and depression.

“Try cbd water or cbd powder which you can put in anything from tea, to food, to even soda. and if you like thc (the part of weed thag [sic] gets you high), i’d recommend an indica strand,” she wrote. “For me sativa makes me more anxious and i get stuck in my head and overthink. indica is mellow :)”

In March, Jackson reportedly attempted suicide, though she quickly slammed the rumor with a profane denial.

In 2013, according to various reports, Jackson either cut her wrists or took a “possible overdose.” Her mom, Debbie Rowe, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that her then-15-year-old daughter had been hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

