Paris Jackson denies reports she's returning to rehab following Demi Lovato's overdose

Paris Jackson says Demi Lovato‘s recent drug overdose has had no effect on her current mental state.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, denied reports that she’s heading back to rehab following Lovato’s hospitalization.

“ummmm no?? I haven’t gone to a clinic..someone doesn’t have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, I’ve already had friends OD and die. that’s enough for me,” she wrote in response to a tweet alleging she was headed back to rehab.

She also addressed the rumor on Twitter: “i haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic.. idk who decided to make this bulls–t up for clickbait but it’s annoying! i don’t need a celebrity’s misfortune to make me healthy. i’ve had enough friends OD to send me that message!”

Paris was born into the spotlight and her every move only became more public — and more troubled — after the passing of Michael in 2009. In 2013, she overdosed on Motrin while engaging in self-harm and was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

A few years later in a bombshell interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson admitted to multiple suicide attempts, suffering from depression since the loss of her father and a stint in rehab.

“It was great for me. I’m a completely different person,” she said of her time in rehab. “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

However, in April, sources close to the Jackson family told The Post that they were still worried about her well-being, to which she responded, “If you’re worried about me, call me.”

Lovato still remains in the hospital.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.