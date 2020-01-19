Padma Lakshmi flaunts toned body in black bikini

Padma Lakshmi is feeling good.

The "Top Chef" star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning photo of herself in a bikini.

"Feelin' fine at 49," Lakshmi wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Lakshmi posed in a doorway and donned a black bikini with white trim and tassels, as well as simple black flip-flops and gold-framed sunglasses.

The photo was posted from the Dominican Republic.

In the pic, Lakshmi's scar was visible on her left hip, the result of a car crash she survived when she was 14.

This past December, Lakshmi was featured in the celebrity cartoon takeover in The New Yorker, in which stars submitted and shared their favorite comical cartoons.

The publication posted several headshots of the celebrity contributors to share the article, and mistakenly tagged fellow Indian celebrity Priyanka Chopra in Lakshmi's photo.

The cookbook author posted a screenshot of the mishap on Instagram, writing: "Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shoutout," she said, intentionally tagging the wrong media outlet. "I know to some we all look alike, but..."

She added the hashtags, "#desilife" and "justindianthings."