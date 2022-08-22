Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne share rare PDA photo on Instagram from their Hawaiian vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy and Sharon Osborne recently posted a rare photo of a PDA-filled moment they shared while on vacation in Hawaii.

The picture shows the two of them kissing in a pool, with a view of the ocean and the luscious landscape in the background. Sharon simply captioned the photo with an emoji of a palm tree and a heart.

Their vacation comes just over a month after the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on the Fourth of July. Hawaii holds a significant place in the couple’s relationship, as it is where the couple tied the knot back in 1982.

Both Ozzy and Sharon posted tributes to each other on Instagram to celebrate the milestone occasion, with Ozzy posting a throwback from their wedding day while wishing Sharon a happy anniversary.

Sharon posted a more recent photo of the two of them, dressed in all black and holding hands in front of a fireplace.

"It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents, and soulmates," she captioned the photo. "Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron."

The couple certainly has a lot to celebrate, as throughout their 40-year marriage, the couple has endured many hardships, including many medical issues and scandals, and have come through them stronger than ever.

Ozzy announced in 2020 he was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s disease. More recently, Ozzy underwent surgery to realign pins in his back and neck, which were placed there after a 2019 fall in his bathroom, which dislodged metal rods in his back that he needed after a bike accident.

At the time, it was said that due to his age, 73, his recovery period would be a long one. In June, Sharon announced on the U.K. version of "The Talk" that she would be heading to Los Angeles to be by her husband’s side and help him throughout his recovery.

"He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," she told viewers. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy was spotted walking with a cane a month after the major surgery while out on a walk with his family. The couple expressed their gratitude for all the love and support they have gotten from the fans throughout the whole process, both before and after surgery.