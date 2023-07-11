Ozzy Osbourne makes 'painful' decision to cancel performance at Power Trip festival, cites health concerns

British rock star Ozzy Osbourne announced Monday that he will not be performing in the Power Trip music festival in October because of health issues that have prevented him from taking the stage at times in recent years.

Osbourne said his initial plan was to begin performing again in the summer of 2024, and he "optimistically moved forward" when he received the offer for Power Trip, but his health will keep him from making a return.

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed," Osbourne wrote in a tweet.

The band that will replace him at the festival will be announced at a later date, the rock star said, adding that they are "personal friends" of his and he "can promise that you will not be disappointed."

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support," Osbourne said. "I love you all and I will see you soon."

The Power Trip festival in California is slated to feature big names in rock and metal, including Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC and Metallica.

Osbourne has battled various health problems over the last several years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's in February 2019, COVID-19 in April 2022 and underwent "life-altering" surgery a couple of months later.

This past February, Osbourne announced he would cancel touring to focus on his recovery after a major accident from four years ago damaged his spine.