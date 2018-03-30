Organic Baby Food
Eric Ripert, head chef at New York’s Le Bernardin, dropped by with these great baby food suggestions:
Sumner's Surprise
1st Recipe
(Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 peach
1/4 cup blueberries, plus 16 blueberries
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon sugar
Special equipment: baby blender
Method:
Steam peach for 20 minutes or until tender
Meanwhile, place ¼ cup blueberries, water and sugar in a baby blender. Blend until smooth, approximately one minute.
To serve, slice peach into 16 slices. Arrange 4 slices per plate in a circular pattern. Sprinkle each plate with blueberries, 4 per plate. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon sauce and serve.
Extra tips:
Cut bananas at last minute so they stay fresh
Kiwi should be soft to the touch. Discard the center if it is hard
Choose blueberries with fine white dust still on them. It means they're fresher the deep blue ones.
Don't put potatoes in baby blender or they'll become sticky. Mash them with a fork instead.
2nd Recipe
(Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 kiwi
1 banana
1/2 cup raspberries, plus 4 additional raspberries
1/4 cup yogurt
2 teaspoons sugar
Special equipment: baby blender and 1-inch ring mold
Method:
Place the ¼ cup raspberries, yogurt and sugar in a baby blender. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside.
Peel kiwi and cut into small dice. Peel the banana and cut into small pieces.
Thoroughly combine kiwi and banana in a bowl.
To serve, place ¼ of the fruit mixture into the ring mold. Top with one raspberry. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the yogurt sauce around the fruit.
3rd Recipe
(Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 medium size potato, yukon gold preferred
1/4 cup whole milk, warmed
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon water
1/2 cup diced chicken
Salt and finely ground white pepper to taste
Method:
Boil potato with skin on until tender
Remove potato from pan and peel. In a bowl, add milk to the potato, lightly mash with fork and season with salt and pepper
In another pan, add the butter and water and warm until butter melts over medium heat.
Add ham and lightly warm
To serve, place 3 tablespoons of the mashed potatoes in a mold on a plate. Add 1/4 of the diced chicken to the top of the potatoes. Remove mold and serve.