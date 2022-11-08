Expand / Collapse search
One Direction singer Zayn Malik pens open letter to British prime minister, pleads for free school lunches

The former boy bander penned the open letter on Monday

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Singer Zayn Malik penned an open letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, urging him to "give all children living in poverty" a free school meal.

The former One Direction star opened up about his past, writing that he often relied on free school lunches when he was a child. 

"These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can't afford to buy lunch," Malik wrote. "They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health."

The musician cited his own childhood experience in the letter.

"I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on free school meals," he continued.

Zayn Malik is a former member of British boy band One Direction.

Zayn Malik is a former member of British boy band One Direction. (Getty Images)

"I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity. My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

An estimated 800,000 children in England are living in poverty, according to a press release. 

Zayn Malik penned an open letter to the British prime minister in support of free school meals.

Zayn Malik penned an open letter to the British prime minister in support of free school meals. (The Associated Press)

In the letter, Malik pleaded for the British government to commit in their budget on Nov. 17 to give all children living in poverty a free school meal.

Zayn Malik cited his own childhood experience in his open letter.

Zayn Malik cited his own childhood experience in his open letter. (Getty Images)

