Aaron Rodgers' parents still angry about Olivia Munn's dysfunctional family comments during 2018 interview

It has been four years since Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, discussed the feud the quarterback has with his family, and his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, are still fuming over it.

Ed Rodgers spoke with Ian O’Connor for his book "OUT OF THE DARKNESS: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," which is set to release on Aug. 20, when he revealed that Munn was trying to "make herself look good" on SiriusXM’s "Radio Andy" with Andy Cohen. She said the Rodgers family dynamics were "complicated" at the time of the interview.

"She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull. We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on," Ed Rodgers said in the book.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Munn’s interview with Cohen came after she was no longer in a relationship with Rodgers. She noted that the four-time MVP "hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating."

Munn also told Cohen that she encouraged Rodgers to have an "honest conversation" with his parents, which she said happened and ultimately led to them coming out to games in 2014.

Munn, who had been rumored to be a reason behind the Rodgers family troubles, was also accused of blindsiding Rodgers’ parents following a rough game in Buffalo, New York, while they were dating that year.

AARON RODGERS MET WITH ESTRANGED FATHER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2014 LAST YEAR, BOOK SAYS

Sources told O’Connor that Ed and Darla Rodgers had a "pleasant conversation with the actress" before an early-December home game. However, that all went sideways after a bad game from Rodgers.

"Munn called Ed and Darla that night and blindsided them with an angry rant about their plans to see Aaron again when the Packers played at Tampa Bay before Christmas," the book read.

It has been said Rodgers stopped speaking to his parents in the winter of that year. However, Munn said she encouraged him to have "an honest conversation" with his parents during her interview with Cohen.

Munn also suggested that Rodgers’ fame in the NFL made things complicated for the family.

"At the end of the day, there’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him," Munn said.

Darla Rodgers does not believe that was the case.

"I can think about showbiz families that, like the Kardashians, climb all over each other for fame and stuff like that. But that’s not our family. Nobody did that," she said.

O’Connor added that Munn declined to comment for his book via a representative.

Rodgers, 40, has recently connected with his father, as they shared an embrace last summer at last year's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Lake Tahoe.

Rodgers remains focused on staying healthy in his second year with the New York Jets after suffering an Achilles injury four plays into last season that sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Munn is married to comedian John Mulaney, and they share a son together.