Olivia Munn on John Mulaney relationship criticism: 'Only way to win' is 'to not play the game at all'

Olivia Munn is doing her best not to let people read into her relationship with John Mulaney.

The actress, 41, and comedian, 39, are expecting their first child together and in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Munn said she takes exception to those who feel the need to take a fine-tooth comb to their romance. She noted many are "incorrectly" analyzing their relationship anyway.

"It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," the "X-Men: Apocalypse" performer told the publication.

Munn appeared to be addressing speculation about her and the funnyman's relationship timeline. Their romance came on the heels of his split from Annamarie Tendler, 36, whom Mulaney met more than a decade ago and married in 2014. Munn told the Times that critics "think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t."

"There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is," she continued, adding that she didn’t want to add any fuel to the burning fire of speculation surrounding the pair’s status as a couple.

Munn said doing so would "feed into a narrative that’s just not true" and pressed that people often "ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative."

"For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me," she continued. "If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth. The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all."

The couple first confirmed they were indeed an item in September 2021 when Mulaney appeared on an episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

At the time, the "Saturday Night Live" star went on to recall his split from Tendler while explaining how he and Munn came to be.

"I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said. "I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together."

However, an insider claimed to Page Six that Mulaney’s timeline was a wee bit off and that he actually hadn’t filed for divorce from Tendler until February 2021.

"I don’t think it’s any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia’s pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months — when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia," a source shared.

"It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated," the source alleged.

Tendler, who has since relocated to the West Coast, said at the time of the reported split that she was "heartbroken" that Mulaney had decided to break off their marriage after seven years.

"I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Tendler told Page Six in a statement at the time.

Mulaney maintained in a statement via his rep, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

As for Munn, the mother-to-be said she ultimately found solace in removing herself from the spotlight after announcing her pregnancy.

"It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations,'" she told the Times.