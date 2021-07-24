Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce
Published

John Mulaney officially files for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler

The former 'SNL' writer entered into a rehab facility back in December for cocaine and alcohol addiction

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

John Mulaney has officially filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

Online court records viewed by Fox News confirm the former "Saturday Night Live" writer filed divorce paperwork in a New York court on Friday.

A rep for Mulaney first confirmed the couple's split in May.

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," a rep for the comedian told Page Six at the time.

COMEDIAN JOHN MULANEY, WIFE ANNA MARIE TENDLER DIVORCING AFTER SIX YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The comedian and his artist wife married in July 2014 in upstate New York.

The comedian and his artist wife married in July 2014 in upstate New York. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, Tendler's statement through her rep said, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The couple married in July 2014 in upstate New York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mulaney, 38, checked himself into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days back in December, per Page Six. He reportedly sought treatment for a cocaine and alcohol addiction relapse and left the facility in February. 

John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn.

John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn. (Getty Images)

In early May, he announced his return to the stage with a five-day performance residency called "John Mulaney: From Scratch." It's taking place at Manhattan’s City Winery from May 10 to May 14. The shows sold out within minutes.

Mulaney is now rumored to be dating actress Olivia Munn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Mulaney and Tendler did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on Saturday.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

On Our Radar