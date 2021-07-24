John Mulaney officially files for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler

John Mulaney has officially filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

Online court records viewed by Fox News confirm the former "Saturday Night Live" writer filed divorce paperwork in a New York court on Friday.

A rep for Mulaney first confirmed the couple's split in May.

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," a rep for the comedian told Page Six at the time.

COMEDIAN JOHN MULANEY, WIFE ANNA MARIE TENDLER DIVORCING AFTER SIX YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Meanwhile, Tendler's statement through her rep said, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The couple married in July 2014 in upstate New York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mulaney, 38, checked himself into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days back in December, per Page Six. He reportedly sought treatment for a cocaine and alcohol addiction relapse and left the facility in February.

In early May, he announced his return to the stage with a five-day performance residency called "John Mulaney: From Scratch." It's taking place at Manhattan’s City Winery from May 10 to May 14. The shows sold out within minutes.

Mulaney is now rumored to be dating actress Olivia Munn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Mulaney and Tendler did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on Saturday.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.