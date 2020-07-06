Olivia Munn shares disastrous 40th birthday bikini video: ‘2020 strikes again’

Olivia Munn showed off her figure in a sexy bikini to mark her 40th birthday, but the photo shoot didn't quite go as planned.

The “Love Wedding Repeat” star shared a video on Instagram in her bikini as she struck a pose, but then she ran into a mishap.

Munn was by a waterfall and she stumbled backward as the video was being taken. The “Newsroom” actress gripped her foot in pain before the video cut away.

“2020 strikes again,” she captioned the clip. “Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes!”

Fortunately, it seems the star didn't suffer any serious harm. Scooter Braun, Zachary Gordon, Rachel Zoe and more were among Munn’s friends who commented with laughing emojis.

The actress went on a camping trip for her 40th birthday celebrations.

“Camping won’t be that hot they said. There’ll be so much to do they said,” Munn said in photos where she seemed bored by the outdoorsy trip.

On Sunday she updated fans about the trip and said, “Still camping. Still hot. But more fun.”