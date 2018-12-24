NYPD, LAPD exchange 'Die Hard' Christmas greetings

The seemingly eternal debate over 1980s action film “Die Hard” and its merits as a Christmas movie ensnared both the New York and Los Angeles police departments Monday.

“On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at @LAPDHQ who have been working with us to protect Christmas since Hans Gruber’s 1988 attack on Nakatomi Plaza,” New York police tweeted. They concluded their post with a hashtag declaring “YesItsAChristmasMovie.”

It didn't take long for police on the West Coast to reply.

"On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at @NYPDnews for their continued partnership-they’ll always be more than welcome to follow in McClane’s footsteps & come to the (better) coast & have a party. Yippie Ki Yay & ho ho ho," the department tweeted alongside the same hashtag.

The 1988 movie, starring Bruce Willis as NYPD Detective John McClane, has sparked conversations about whether the Christmas Eve-set film qualifies for the holiday genre.

In the film, McClane visits his wife at a holiday party at a business where she works in Los Angeles. The festivities are soon cut short, however, when a group of terrorists, led by Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber, takes command of the high-rise building. McClane is then forced to save hostages and take revenge on the terrorists.

The film earned positive reviews and spawned multiple sequels. A sixth entry in the series is currently in the works.