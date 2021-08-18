'Nine Perfect Strangers' star Nicole Kidman says she stayed in character for five months

Nicole Kidman is committed to bringing her characters to life on screen. In her new limited series "Nine Perfect Strangers," Kidman revealed she stayed in character for five months while filming in Australia.

The Emmy- and Oscar-award-winning actress, 54, told reporters during a Television Association Critics panel last week that while shooting the Hulu drama she didn't break her accent.

Kidman plays a mysterious Russian wellness guru named Masha whose intentions are not clear.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name, written by Liane Moriarty, who also penned "Big Little Lies," which Kidman was also in.

"I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time," Kidman explained. "So I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name, Nicole, when I would completely ignore them."

"I’d only respond as Masha," she said.

Kidman admitted that staying in character was "the only way [she] could actually relate to people… I felt like otherwise , I would be doing a performance and I didn’t want to feel that way."

She joked she's a little "batsh-t crazy."

Earlier in the panel, Kidman described the show as "trippy" and "crazy."

"When people say define what it is, we still can’t," she said. "I mean, I dare you to ask any of us what genre this is. We have no idea."

"Nine Perfect Strangers" also features Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Samara Weaving.

The series is available to stream on Hulu.