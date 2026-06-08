Knicks fan sends OnlyFans model a Patrick Ewing jersey and pays for her to twerk in it

The New York Knicks are up 2-0 over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals and are so close to their first championship since 1973 that fans can almost taste it. They’re confident ahead of Game 3 as the series moves to Madison Square Garden.

Are they too confident? Is sending an OnlyFans model a Patrick Ewing jersey then paying her to twerk in it too confident of a move when there's still work to be done? That’s for the universe to sort out, because it’s already gone down.

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"It was a custom request, meaning the content was made specifically for [the Ewing fan]," the 39-year-old told The Post. "I charge $150 for every five minutes of a custom video, and this was a 10-minute clip, so I made $300."

It’s not on the married mother of four if the wheels fall off and the Knicks end up blowing the series. That kind of pressure can’t be placed on a content creator. She’s just doing her job here.

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When fans are feeling it, business is good. She can't be expected to issue a warning to a subscriber about such a move with games left to play. She has enough on her plate.

"I love New York, and I love New York fans, and so I was happy to do any Knicks-related content," Tillia added. "The happier my fans are when their team is winning, the better [the business] for me."

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It's a simple approach, but an effective one. I don’t even blame Knicks fans for being so confident. It's not my style, I prefer to wait until the job is finished, but I get it. They look like a team that can't be stopped right now.