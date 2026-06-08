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Knicks fan sends OnlyFans model a Patrick Ewing jersey and pays for her to twerk in it

Courtney Tillia says the 10-minute custom clip was made specifically for the subscriber who mailed her the jersey

By Sean Joseph OutKick
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Knicks fans celebrate team's exhilarating win in Game 2 of NBA Finals Video

Knicks fans celebrate team's exhilarating win in Game 2 of NBA Finals

New York Knicks fans went nuts as the team closed out a victory to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals as they aim for their first title since 1973.

The New York Knicks are up 2-0 over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals and are so close to their first championship since 1973 that fans can almost taste it. They’re confident ahead of Game 3 as the series moves to Madison Square Garden.

Are they too confident? Is sending an OnlyFans model a Patrick Ewing jersey then paying her to twerk in it too confident of a move when there's still work to be done? That’s for the universe to sort out, because it’s already gone down.

Thousands of New York Knicks fans celebrating inside and outside Madison Square Garden

Thousands of New York Knicks fans gather inside and outside Madison Square Garden and celebrate across New York City after the Knicks' NBA Finals Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 5, 2026. Several fans were arrested for climbing light poles and other structures during the celebrations. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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"It was a custom request, meaning the content was made specifically for [the Ewing fan]," the 39-year-old told The Post. "I charge $150 for every five minutes of a custom video, and this was a 10-minute clip, so I made $300."

Courtney Tillia standing in a black dress at Teatro's Golden Soirée Pre-Oscar's Gala in Los Angeles

Courtney Tillia attends Teatro's Golden Soirée Pre-Oscar's Gala in Los Angeles on March 9, 2024. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Teatro)

It’s not on the married mother of four if the wheels fall off and the Knicks end up blowing the series. That kind of pressure can’t be placed on a content creator. She’s just doing her job here.

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When fans are feeling it, business is good. She can't be expected to issue a warning to a subscriber about such a move with games left to play. She has enough on her plate.

"I love New York, and I love New York fans, and so I was happy to do any Knicks-related content," Tillia added. "The happier my fans are when their team is winning, the better [the business] for me."

Courtney Tillia standing at the Maxim Hot 100 anniversary party in Los Angeles

Courtney Tillia attends the Maxim Hot 100: 30th Anniversary and issue release party at Eden Sunset in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

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It's a simple approach, but an effective one. I don’t even blame Knicks fans for being so confident. It's not my style, I prefer to wait until the job is finished, but I get it. They look like a team that can't be stopped right now.

Sean Joseph is a writer for OutKick.

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