Nina Dobrev goes into surgery 'scared' following brutal bike accident

Weeks after revealing she'd been hospitalized following a bike accident in a jarring social media post, actress Nina Dobrev is sharing that a surgery to address her injury went successfully.

In images she shared to Instagram from her hospital gurney, the actress, 35, looked like she'd been crying. In another post, she admitted that she was "scared" ahead of the procedure.

"Surgery was a success," Dobrev captioned the photos. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."

NINA DOBREV HOSPITALIZED AFTER BIKE ACCIDENT, SAYS 'IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG ROAD OF RECOVERY AHEAD'

On her Instagram story, the Canadian actress was more vulnerable, admitting that the concept of surgery had been terrifying. "Anyone else get scared before surgery?" she wrote above a photo of her frowning with bloodshot eyes before the procedure. "I'm such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind."

"Had to get one last photo of my leg – pristine – before it's all scarred up," she wrote accompanying another image.

"Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb," she wrote in a video post to her story. "Because I guess it's happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb."

"Yikes!!!"

In May, Dobrev surprised her followers by posting a before and after photo of her on a bike. "How it started vs how it's going," she wrote. The first picture showed an upright Dobrev on what appeared to be an electric bike. The second photo shows Dobrev in a neck brace with a large cast around her leg, looking worse for wear on a gurney.

It's unclear what type of injury Dobrev sustained. A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

