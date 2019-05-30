Nicole Kidman on Meryl Streep joining 'Big Little Lies' cast: 'We're so fortunate that she believed in us’

The demand for the second season of HBO's hit drama series, "Big Little Lies," came as a shock to one of the show's stars Nicole Kidman.

The Emmy-winner didn't expect fans to be so dedicated to the character's complicated storylines and wanting to learn more about them.

At the New York City premiere for Season 2, Kidman confessed she didn't intend on doing more episodes when she first signed on to the project, co-executive produced by and starring friend Reese Witherspoon. "The fans wanted it so we went, 'Okay!' and what a fantastic thing," she told reporters on the red carpet.

"Thank you to the fans and the audiences," she added.

Kidman is still in awe that three-time Oscar winner, Meryl Streep, signed on to be part of the cast. "We're so fortunate that she believed in us," Kidman expressed. "She signed on without having read anything. That is a massive thing for a woman with that amount of power and also the fall she could take if we didn't deliver for her."

"It shows the trust. It also shows how she's unbelievably daring and curious and bold. And I love her!"

Kidman's husband, musician Keith Urban, was right by her side as she walked down the blue carpet. He complimented his wife's show and said it's "a good insight behind the scenes look" at women's friendships and relationships.

"It's an amazing series," he added. "It's extraordinary... a wild ride."

Earlier in the evening, the Oscar-winner told Entertainment Tonight regarding Urban, “I have the most extraordinary partner in life."

"I will always say that about him. I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me," she added.