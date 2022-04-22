Nicolas Cage shares name of baby girl he's expecting with wife Riko Shibata

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicolas Cage is going to be a girl dad.

The 58-year-old actor revealed the big news during Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I am going to have a little girl," Cage told host Clarkson.

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" star explained that the name was inspired by his favorite Beatles song and his father, August Coppola.

"And her name, because of ‘Across the Universe,' her name is going to be Lennon. Lennon Augie. Augie after my father. I'll call her Lenny for short," Cage expalined

"I’m thrilled," Cage added. "It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life."

"You're going to be a girl dad," Clarkson responded.

Fox News Digital confirmed in January Cage and wife Riko Shibata, 27, were expecting their first child together.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep for the couple told People magazine at the time.

Cage, 57, is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

The "National Treasure" actor and Shibata, an actress, met in Japan nearly two years ago, and they exclusively announced to Fox News Digital that they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony on February 16, 2021.

"It’s true, and we are very happy," Cage said of his fifth marriage in a statement to Fox News Digital last March.

The "Face/Off" performer and Shibata wed in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel," a rep for Cage said at the time. "The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom’s late father."

The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto while the groom wore a Tom Ford tux.

Cage was previously married for four days in March 2019 to Erika Koike, actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.