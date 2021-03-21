Nicki Minaj's mother suing man charged in hit-and-run death of her father for $150 million

Nicki Minaj’s mother is suing the man charged in the hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of her father last month.

Charles Polevich, 70, faces charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death last week of 64-year-old Robert Maraj on New York's Long Island. Robert was reportedly walking across the street when Polevich struck him with his car. He reportedly briefly stopped to ask if Maraj was OK before fleeing the scene without calling for help.

According to Page Six, Carol Maraj is now suing Polevich in the Nassau County Supreme Court for $150 million.

NICKI MINAJ'S FATHER KILLED BY HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER, POLICE SAY

"He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help," wrote Ben Crump, the attorney representing Carol, on Instagram. "Polevich's behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!"

NICKI MINAJ LOSES COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT, WILL PAY TRACY CHAPMAN $450G

Polevich, who splits time between Long Island and Guam, is free on bail following an arraignment in Nassau County court. As a result of his arrest, his driver’s license has been suspended, he was ordered to surrender his passport and a judge said he can't leave the state.

"He was absolutely aware of what happened," Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a news conference.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man," Fitzpatrick said. "He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Polevich exited his car after hitting Maraj, stood over him and asked if he was OK before walking back to his car and fleeing the scene, police said. Polevich went home and parked his car in a detached garage in an attempt to conceal it from view, police said.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.