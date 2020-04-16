Nick Cordero's wife says his coronavirus symptoms have improved following ‘scary’ hospitalization

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Days after revealing that Nick Cordero, 41, was in a “very bad” spot with his coronavirus recovery, his wife, Amanda Kloots, shared some good news.

The Broadway star’s spouse posted on her Instagram Story Wednesday to tell her followers that Cordero’s condition has improved somewhat, despite him still being unconscious.

“Update on Nick: His blood pressure is better!” she wrote. “Dialysis is working. They’ve been able to drain fluids to help inflammation. We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow commands.”

CORONAVIRUS: HOW ARE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES RESPONDING TO THE OUTBREAK?

She added: “Also his right foot is not showing a pulse but the wound looks better. Breathing is a bit fast this morning.”

Koots previously explained that Cordero’s condition seemed to be improving before doctors discovered an infection in his lung that caused his fever to spike, leading to a drop in his blood pressure. He eventually had to be resuscitated by doctors who placed him on an ECMO machine to help support his heart and lungs.

Soon after posting that his blood pressure had improved, she posted a video message to fans revealing that her husband is making even more moves in the right direction.

“I’m just going to share some really, really good news we just got about Nick. His heart and lungs are stronger,” she said. “They’re weaning him off the ECMO machine in hopes that tomorrow morning he will be able to have surgery to take the ECMO machine out. This would mean that his heart and lungs would be running on their own.”

ARE PACKAGES FROM CORONAVIRUS-HIT CHINA SAFE TO HANDLE?

While waiting for Cordero to regain consciousness, Kloots has been encouraging fans to join her at 3 p.m. each day to sing and dance for her husband in the hopes that he’ll somehow feel the positive energy and wake up.

“Big win! We still need him to wake up and we’re going to keep pushing for that and singing and dancing,” she concluded her video post. “I’ll see you guys at 3 p.m but guys it’s a small win in the right direction for our Nick.”

Cordero was previously moved to the ICU after initially testing negative for COVID-19. However, he has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus and tested positive, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 2,076,015 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 138,008 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 639,664 illnesses and at least 30,985 deaths.