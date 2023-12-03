Nick Cannon reveals he probably spends $200,000 a year taking his 12 children to Disneyland

Nick Cannon admitted that being a father of 12 can sometimes come at a hefty price.

The 43-year-old comedian recently revealed that he spends a staggering $200,000 every year on trips to Disneyland with his 12 children.

During a Friday appearance on "The Breakfast Club" radio show, Cannon said he visits the Anaheim, California, theme park "at least once a month" to celebrate his children's birthdays and holidays.

"Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?" he asked the hosts.

"Ugh, we can imagine," Charlamagne tha God quipped.

"A lot," Angela Yee added.

Cannon recalled that he used to enjoy perks, including free tickets to Disneyland, when he hosted the amusement park's annual Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2013. At the time, Cannon was only father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 12, who he shares with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

"It's no longer free and I only had two kids then," "The Masked Singer" host said.

"Every birthday and Christmas, I'm literally at Disneyland at least once a month, and to move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland," Cannon said.

Cannon pointed out other expenses involved with taking a trip to Disneyland, including hiring a chaperone and paying for hotel rooms.

"Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if [you’re] trying to stay in the hotel," Cannon said.

"It's not how it used to be," he noted. "You got to make reservations."

"So, I'm spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland."

"They need to give you, like, a membership or something," Yee said.

"I used to be an employee," Cannon said.

Cannon welcomed his 12th child last December, a daughter named Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. The couple were also parents to son Zen, who died in 2021 at 5 months old.

The former "Wild N' Out" host shares sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Cannon and Abby de la Rosa are parents to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1.

He also shares son Legendary Love, 1, with Brie Tiesi. Cannon and LaNisha Cole are parents to daughter Onyx Ice, 1.

During his appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Cannon explained why he wanted to become a father to so many children.

"I could have stopped, you know, or even not had the children," he said. "But I was welcoming the idea of it and was never against it. So, you know, I've worked through a lot of that through therapy of like, yeah, I love being a father. I love the life that they give me."

He continued, "And I could have made some other decisions, you know, with the mothers of my children. But it was one of those things, like, I want to have these kids and as many kids I possibly can because, you know, I come from that mentality of, like, as long as I can take care of my tribe and we can live in an abundant way, that's how I want to be there."

Cannon added that his family goes through challenges like any other but finds the rewards of fatherhood outweigh the costs.

"I don't want everybody to feel like, oh, I got it all the way figured out and I'm just out of here having babies and everybody's good, right?" he said.

"But every family goes through that process," Cannon continued. "And, you know, whether you want to be from a judgmental standpoint or whatever, it's like you cannot deny the love that goes on and how much I care for my family."

"Hopefully, you know, at the end of the day, the only people that will be able to tell you if I was a good dad or not, all my children," he said.