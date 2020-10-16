Boston news anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler’s ‘Hubie Halloween’ film

A local news anchor in Boston, Mass., claimed she was fired from her job after she made a brief appearance in Adam Sandler’s new film “Hubie Halloween.”

The Netflix movie premiered last week and stars Sandler, 54, as the coordinator of Halloween celebrations in Salem, Mass.

Anchor Alaina Pinto appeared in the film as a reporter who delivered the news in a Harley Quinn costume.

Pinto claimed in a statement on Thursday that she “mistakenly violated my contract” with WHDH Channel 7 News by appearing in “Hubie Halloween.”

“I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me,” she said. “I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

Pinto continued: “Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege.”

“I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!” the axed anchor concluded.

Pinto started her career at Channel 7 News in December 2016, per her LinkedIn account.