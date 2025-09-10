New 'Bachelorette' Taylor Frankie Paul wrestles with Mormon values over intimate fantasy suite decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul is the next "Bachelorette."

The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star opened up about how she plans to handle the fantasy suite portion of the ABC show despite her ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Paul will ultimately have the chance to spend the night with three of "The Bachelorette" contestants before narrowing the pool to her final two. Paul admitted it's important to develop a physical connection with a potential partner.

"It's funny because my mom's back right here watching. I've told her that, and I'm like, ‘Mom, you have to test the car before,’" Paul said during an appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" when asked about whether she planned to use the fantasy suites. "Like how do you not know and like that's a huge thing in marriage, and if you don't connect, that could be a huge issue down the road when you're married."

However, Paul noted that she didn't think she'd be intimate with more than one person.

"…that's where it gets confusing for me because … I understand the waiting game but in that situation, per se, … two, three people. For me, I would feel disrespectful doing it to two people."

She pointed to the way former "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei handled the situation during his season. The tennis coach didn't share any details about what happened behind closed doors during his fantasy suites.

"They never talked about it. And I wanted to know because, yeah, obviously, he ended up picking Kelsey, but I'm like, but did he sleep with all of 'em, did he sleep with two of 'em? Because he really, you could tell, he loves Kelsey. But for me, obviously if someone had said they loved me, and they slept with all of us … it would be a dealbreaker for me," Paul said.

"I was so curious. I'm like, wait, I need to know. Did he, did they not? And he never spoke on it, which may be outta respect. That's something he didn't wanna share," she noted. "And so, I also respect that. I'm like, okay, maybe he just didn't want his sex [life] being broadcasted and his, him and his future potential wife, you know? So I kind of respect that too. It was never said. So for me, I do know how I'm gonna go into that, but I don't wanna give that away yet."

Growing up in the Mormon Church, Paul said sex was a "very obviously taboo" subject.

"So if I'm doing it, I'm not talking about it. I'm not telling my parents, I'm not telling anybody. I was very, I don't wanna say secretive, but … I felt shame, guilt. So it's gonna be a secret."

Paul said she felt like she "grew up with this guilt" attached to sex.

"And I don't know if that's already just engraved in how we were raised, but – and that's no one to blame," she told host Alex Cooper. "I think, obviously, my parents, their parents taught them that and so on and so forth. And within our church, I think a lot of LDS members could relate to that, like very taboo. And when that would come up, a lot of people are still uncomfortable. Like, it's sacred. And I do understand that too."

"It's personal and some people it, maybe it should be personal too. Like, I think moving forward for me, I don't probably wanna be talking about my sex life, to be honest," she added. "I've been there, I've done that. I've broadcast it to the world and in so many different ways. But I think moving forward for me and my peace, I think that's something I do want to be personal with my next person and maybe not talk so much on it. And maybe that's just something I've grown into, you know."

Paul gained fame on TikTok after bringing together a group of social media creators to form "MomTok." After gaining followers on the video platform, Paul shocked fans by announcing her marriage was ending due to her "soft-swinging" relationship with other couples within the Utah Mormon community.

By 2024, Paul and a group of women from the "MomTok" group had landed an unscripted show with Hulu. "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season three is set to premiere this upcoming fall.

