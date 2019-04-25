Never-before-seen ‘Clockwork Orange’ sequel discovered, report says

A lost “sequel” to the dystopian novel "A Clockwork Orange" was discovered in author Anthony Burgess’ archive.

The unfinished novel, titled “A Clockwork Condition,” is said to be up to 200 pages that is a “collection of Burgess’ thoughts on the human condition and develops the themes from his 1962 book,” the BBC reported.

The work was apparently abandoned at his home in Bracciano, Italy, before it was shipped to the International Anthony Burgess Foundation in the United Kingdom in 1993, shortly after his death.

The author described the novel as “a major philosophical statement on the contemporary human condition.”

The work also mentioned the original title, “A Clockwork Orange.”

"In 1945, back from the army," a passage read, "I heard an 80-year-old Cockney in a London pub say that somebody was 'as queer as a clockwork orange.’”

"The 'queer' did not mean homosexual: it meant mad,” Burgess wrote, according to the BBC. “For nearly twenty years I wanted to use it as the title of something... It was a traditional trope, and it asked to entitle a work which combined a concern with tradition and a bizarre technique."

The author also addressed the controversy with the 1971 adaption of the book’s director, Stanley Kubrick, according to the BBC. The popular film went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for best picture. He reportedly wrote the follow-up after the film’s release.