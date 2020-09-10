'Freaky' trailer: Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn swap bodies in upcoming horror comedy

The new trailer for Blumhouse Productions' next horror-comedy, "Freaky," dropped on Thursday and promises fans a bloody good time.

The film features Kathryn Newton's geeky character switching bodies accidentally with a serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn. Of course, chaos ensues around town as bodies continue to drop.

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries," Universal Pictures described.

NIKE TO DEBUT FREDDY KRUEGER-INSPIRED AIR MAX 95 SNEAKERS THIS OCTOBER

"When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

"The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming," it concluded.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET LEADS STAR-STUDDED CAST IN NEW 'DUNE' TRAILER

"Freaky" is directed by Christopher Landon, who co-wrote the script with Michael Kennedy.

The film is slated to premiere in theaters on Friday, Nov. 13.