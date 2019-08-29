Netflix to adapt 'Chasing Hillary' book as a drama inspired by Clinton's 2016 campaign

Netflix has greenlighted a series loosely based on a first-person account about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The book, titled “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling,” followed the real-life exploits of New York Times journalist Amy Chozick as she chronicled everything from the former secretary of state and first lady’s failed 2008 campaign to her loss to Donald Trump in 2016. She reported stories both from Clinton’s campaign bus as well as her Brooklyn headquarters.

However, those hoping for a direct adaptation of the Hillary Clinton story will be disappointed as The Hollywood Reporter notes that although the series will be inspired by Chozick’s coverage, it will feature 100 percent fictional characters. Titled “The Girls on the Bus,” the series will focus on a particular chapter in the book and chronicle four female journalists who follow flawed presidential candidates finding friendship and scandal along the way. The show will not have a fictionalized version of Hillary Clinton and it will not be about the 2016 election.

Julie Plec will pen the script alongside Chozick with Greg Berlanti executive producing. Berlanti’s reach across TV runs across both cable and streaming with shows like “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Batwoman,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Riverdale,” “Prodigal Son,” “Blindspot” and many more.

As the outlet notes, “The Girls on the Bus” is a play on “The Boys on the Bus,” a book about the men who used to dominate the political campaign trail.