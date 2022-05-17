Expand / Collapse search
Neil Patrick Harris apologizes after Amy Winehouse death joke resurfaces

Neil Patrick Harris debuted a meat tray made to look like Amy Winehouse's corpse at a Halloween party

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Neil Patrick Harris has apologized after a morbid joke he made about Amy Winehouse's death resurfaced.

Harris featured a buffet platter made to look like the corpse of Winehouse just months after her death in 2011.

"A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago," Harris told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

Neil Patrick Harris is pictured here in 2018. The star recently apologized after a morbid joke he made about Amy Winehouse's death 11 years ago resurfaced.

Neil Patrick Harris is pictured here in 2018. The star recently apologized after a morbid joke he made about Amy Winehouse's death 11 years ago resurfaced. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

A photo of the meat tray resurfaced on the internet recently. The image was originally posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita. 

The two were in attendance at the party.

He wrote: "Look who showed up @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD's Halloween party last night. Looking good."

The tweet was quickly deleted at the time.

Although many believed the platter to be a cake, it was actually made out of "beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce."

The corpse had Winehouse's same hairdo and her tattoos.

Harris featured a buffet platter made to look like the corpse of Amy Winehouse just months after her death in 2011. Winehouse is pictured here in 2008.

Harris featured a buffet platter made to look like the corpse of Amy Winehouse just months after her death in 2011. Winehouse is pictured here in 2008. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS)

In case guests didn't know it was the musician, a handwritten note made it clear it was "The Corpse of Amy Winehouse."

Harris and husband David Burtka, who hosted the party together, never addressed the controversy that followed after the picture was shared.

Winehouse died of alcohol intoxication in 2011. She was 27. She only released two albums, "Frank" and "Back to Black," but had a tremendous impact on music fans and her peers, being praised for her jazz-like vocals and honest lyrics.

Winehouse, seen here in 2007, died from alcohol intoxication. She was 27.

Winehouse, seen here in 2007, died from alcohol intoxication. She was 27. (AP, File)

The British star won five Grammys at the 2008 show, which she couldn’t attend because she was rejected for a U.S. work visa.

A 2015 film titled "Amy" won the 2016 Oscar for "Best Documentary Feature." However, the star's father complained at the time that the movie was "unbalanced" and "tainted."

