Neil Diamond hosts 'Sweet Caroline' global singalong to 'inspire people to come together'

Neil Diamond is doing his part to make the holiday season a little bit sweeter this year.

The iconic musician debuted on Monday a music video featuring his fans from all around the world belting out the lyrics to his 1969 hit, "Sweet Caroline."

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone, so we wanted to bring people together the best way we knew how: Through music. To inspire people to come together, we challenged fans all around the world to sing along to 'Sweet Caroline'," reads a statement at the beginning of the video, released on YouTube.

The video shows a compilation of thousands of people from across the globe singing and dancing along to the lyrics. Some strummed guitars while performing the hit while plenty of others dressed in festive holiday attire.

And it wasn't the first time the artist got creative with the single in 2020.

Back in March, the music legend offered a free performance of "Sweet Caroline" with updated lyrics more fitting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hi everybody. This is Neil Diamond and I know we're going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think if we all sing together, well, we'll feel just a little bit better. Give it a try, OK?" Diamond said.

The artist began performing the sing-a-long favorite, but fans of his would quickly notice that he gave some of the words to "Sweet Caroline" a coronavirus twist.

"Hands... washing hands... reaching out... don't touch me... I won't touch you," Diamond sang before the unchanged chorus.

The video quickly went viral, earning roughly 2 million views on Twitter.

Last month, the artist released his latest album "Neil Diamond with The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds."

