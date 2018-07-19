'NCIS' announces Pauley Perrette's replacement for new upcoming season

"NCIS" has found a new full-time forensic scientist following the departure of longtime star Pauley Perrette at the end of last season.

After being introduced as a new character in Season 15 of the iconic show, CBS decided to make Diona Reasonover's character Kasie Hines a series regular and named her as Abby Sciuto's replacement, the role Perrette helmed for 15 seasons.

On Wednesday, CBS Studios shared the news with "NCIS" fans on Twitter and said, “Queue @DionaReasonover! We are so excited to welcome you full-time to season 16 of #NCIS as forensic scientist, Kasie Hines!”

Reasonover's character debuted as a graduate assistant to David McCallum’s Ducky in March. After a few on-screen appearances, the star joined the cast for the season finale, where Perrette formalized her farewell to the show.

Following the May 8 finale, Perrette tweeted, “I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe in them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)."

Days later, in another series of tweets, the star hinted at some on-set drama and assaults during her time on the popular show.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know," Perrette wrote. "Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

She continued in another tweet, “I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

When Perrette originally announced that she was leaving the show back in 2017, the star claimed that her decision to leave was made the previous year and that it was simply the right time, after 16 years on the show, for her to step aside for new things.

In response to the star's tweets, CBS Television Studios said in a statement, “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern,” the statement continued. “We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.”

The studio concluded by saying that, despite her decision to leave, they were going to miss her presence on the show.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her."

Filming of "NCIS" Season 16 is now underway.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.