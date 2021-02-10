NBC News column on Dolly Parton's Super Bowl commercial slammed as 'idiotic'

NBC News was roasted as "idiotic" this week after publishing a piece that criticized Dolly Parton’s Super Bowl commercial as fans rushed to defend the country music icon.

In an ad for Squarespace, Parton’s classic "9 to 5" was reimagined as "5 to 9" in order to demonstrate that many Americans have to work longer hours to make a living these days.

Kim Kelly, who is described by the Peacock Network as a freelance journalist and organizer, penned an opinion feature headlined, "Dolly Parton's 2021 Super Bowl commercial is playing a rich man's game," which declared it’s "disappointing to hear her literally sing the praises of ‘working, working, working.’"

The NBC opinion piece called Parton’s commercial a "rare miscalculation" from the country music icon.

"Sadly, this tone-deaf misstep from the beloved icon may be the biggest upset of the day," Kelly wrote. "Rather than paying homage to the spirit of the original song, which made no bones about the exploitative nature of the daily grind, the commercial for Squarespace features a tinny ode to the side hustle. Its office workers are portrayed as being overjoyed to continue working after hours, their side hustles are painted as freeing, fun and fulfilling, and the song itself encourages them to ‘be your own boss, climb your own ladder.’"

Kelly then called the commercial a "perfect storm of gig economy propaganda" and that Parton’s classic song was "being used to promote the false virtues of working overtime."

"It really is jarring to see her disappoint so many fans in one fell swoop," Kelly wrote.

But it turns out that many of Parton’s fans weren’t disappointed after all. When NBC News tweeted the story it was quickly met with backlash and criticism:

Parton’s original song, "9 to 5," served as the title track for the 1980 film of the same name, which starred the singer alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The film "9 to 5" deals with the three women as they work to overthrow their company’s strict and antagonizing boss, played by Dabney Coleman. The film ultimately earned Parton an Oscar nomination.

