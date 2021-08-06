'My 600-lb. Life' star Gina Marie Krasley dead at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, who appeared on the TLC show "My 600-lb Life," has died. She was 30 years old.

Krasley's official cause of death has yet to be disclosed. An obituary states she died at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey earlier this week.

"Gina Marie Krasley (nee LeMehaute), 30, of Tuckerton, NJ passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 1st, 2021," the obituary said.

"Born in Galloway, NJ, Gina has been a lifelong resident of Ocean County, living in Forked River, Barnegat and Tuckerton for the last 6 years. Her greatest passion was dancing and she would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighborhood growing up," it continued.

"She started the ‘dancing has no size limit’ Tiktok trend and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children. Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called ‘Walking to the Waterline’ and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family."

Krasley was featured on the reality TV series in 2020. The show peels the curtain back on people undergoing gastric bypass surgeries.

In a clip from the show, Krasley says her life struggling with weight has "been hard."

"I always felt my entire life like I was just pushed under the rug," she said.

Krasley said she used food as an "escape" and was 300 pounds by 14 years old. "As I was getting closer to 500 pounds, it started to get harder to do things," Krasley added.

She is survived by her wife of 6 years, Elizabeth Krasley, sister Ali Samuels, mother Cathy Devereux of Tuckerton, her dog Bubba and cat Daisy, as well as grandparents, many aunts and uncles, according to the obit.

TLC said in a statement on Twitter, it was "deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time."