MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Costs Taxpayers $420K

MTV's "Jersey Shore" GTL motto might now stand for gym-tax credit-laundry instead of gym-tan-laundry.

The state Economic Development Authority on Wednesday approved covering $420,000 of the production costs for the hit reality series' inaugural 2009 season.

Assemblyman Declan O'Scanlon told the Statehouse Bureau of The Star-Ledger of Newark and The Record newspaper he can't believe taxpayers are paying "for fake tanning for 'Snooki' and 'The Situation.'"

The show centers on the cast living it up along the beach and boardwalk in Seaside Heights.

Seaside Heights Mayor P. Kenneth Hershey says the local economy gets a boost when the cast is in the town.

Gov. Chris Christie suspended the film tax credit program in 2010 to close a budget deficit.

