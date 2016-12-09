Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update December 9, 2016

MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Costs Taxpayers $420K

By | Fox News
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 15: Television personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi promotes her Snooki Slippers line licensed by Happy Feet at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 15: Television personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi promotes her Snooki Slippers line licensed by Happy Feet at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (2011 Getty Images)

MTV's "Jersey Shore" GTL motto might now stand for gym-tax credit-laundry instead of gym-tan-laundry.

The state Economic Development Authority on Wednesday approved covering $420,000 of the production costs for the hit reality series' inaugural 2009 season.

Assemblyman Declan O'Scanlon told the Statehouse Bureau of The Star-Ledger of Newark and The Record newspaper he can't believe taxpayers are paying "for fake tanning for 'Snooki' and 'The Situation.'"

 The show centers on the cast living it up along the beach and boardwalk in Seaside Heights.

Seaside Heights Mayor P. Kenneth Hershey says the local economy gets a boost when the cast is in the town.

More On This...

Gov. Chris Christie suspended the film tax credit program in 2010 to close a budget deficit.

For further coverage visit: http: my9tv.com

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino