MSNBC guest bizarrely declares President Trump is 'more racist’ than neo-Nazis

Author Vegas Tenold appeared on MSNBC to oddly declare that President Trump is “more racist than neo-Nazis” on Monday afternoon.

Tenold appeared on the liberal network to discuss Trump’s recent controversial tweets, in which he said Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to where they came from to fix the corruption plaguing those nations before they lecture the United States – although many of the congresswomen he was targeting were born in America.

The MSNBC panel condemned the comments when Tenold – who once embedded himself with white nationalists for a book -- said that Trump is a “racist” and the recent tweets didn’t surprise him.

“We’ve known for a long time that he is a racist,” Tenold said. ‘I’ve been to Klan rallies where they’ve said these things.”

Tenold said white supremacists “love” Trump’s rhetoric because he says things they’ve wanted to hear for a long time.

“I’ve had white supremacists, I’ve had neo-Nazis. Matthew Heimbach is one of the people who were behind the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, he told me that the president goes too far for him sometimes. That Donald Trump is more racist than him,” Tenold said.

Tenold then declared that “We’re at a point where Trump is more racist than neo-Nazis.”

MSNBC’s Morgan Radford immediately chimed in, reminding Tenold that Trump insists he is not racist.

“We have to acknowledge the fact that his base does not believe, fundamentally, that these things are racists,” Radford said.

Tenold’s website bills him as “an award-winning journalist” who “has covered the far right in America for years.”