MSNBC panel rips Trump for attacking Bette Midler: He hates 'strong women'

A panel on MSNBC slammed President Trump for his late-night Twitter attack against Bette Midler, calling the tweet "an embarrassment" amid his trip to Europe to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and that it stems from his hatred of "strong women."

The feud between Midler and Trump began last week when the performer shared a fake quote on Twitter that she believed came from the president before he was elected.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific," the quote read.

After critics panned the actress for spreading misinformation, Midler offered an apology.

"I apologize; turns out to be a fake from way back in '15-16," Midler tweeted on Monday. "Don't know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true."

That prompted a brutal response from the president, calling her a "washed up psycho" late Tuesday night.

"Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad," Trump tweeted. "She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!"

Midler responded to the attack, thanking everyone who came to her defense during her personal "Battle of the Bulge." She also suggested that someone "shiv" the president in a tweet she later deleted.

On MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," the panel held no punches.

"He loves to call women 'psychos.' He loves to call women 'crazy.' This is just a continuation of his pattern of behavior his whole life where he hates strong women. He can't deal with strong women," MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan said. "So right when you're being hosted by Queen Elizabeth, arguably one of the most powerful women in the world, this is where your mind is."

MSNBC's Jeremy Bash called Trump's tweet an "embarrassment."

"This is so cringeworthy to have a symbol of the United States of America, the American president, traveling overseas during a state visit with the Royal Court also in commemoration of one of the most sacred days in our nation's- in our world's history," Bash said of the anniversary of D-Day.

"The president is acting like a stand-up comic, he’s tweeting late at night, he’s making non-clever jokes, and he’s embarrassing our country and the values that America stood for from World War II forward.”