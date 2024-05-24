Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' director dead at 53

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Morgan Spurlock, the documentarian behind "Super Size Me," has passed away from cancer. He was 53.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," his brother Craig Spurlock told Variety.

"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

