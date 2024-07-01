Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Morgan Freeman calls AI deepfake a 'scam' after his voice is replicated on TikTok

Freeman condemned the AI-generated narration using his voice

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Leo Terrell applauds Morgan Freeman's opposition to defund the police movement: 'We love the police' Video

Leo Terrell applauds Morgan Freeman's opposition to defund the police movement: 'We love the police'

The Fox News contributor argued law enforcement is good for all communities to ensure public safety.  

With one of the most discernible voices in Hollywood, Morgan Freeman certainly has his money where his mouth is.

So, it's no surprise that the revered actor took issue with a video circulating on the social platform TikTok, with a voice that was packaged as his own.

"Welcome to my niece's day-in-life, narrated by me, Morgan Freeman," the video begins. The creator captioned her post in part, "Uncle Mo has been booked and busy, but i finally got him to narrate my trip!"

ACTOR MORGAN FREEMAN DERIDES BLACK HISTORY MONTH: 'MY HISTORY IS AMERICAN HISTORY'

Morgan Freeman looks serious staring directly at the camera in Monaco

Morgan Freeman rebuked a TikTok that claimed to be narrated by him. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Although the user did include the hashtag "ai," some users still fell for the replication of Freeman's voice.

The "Million Dollar Baby" actor took to his social media to thank his supporters for alerting him to the video, stressing the importance of reporting unauthorized AI use.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Screenshot of Morgan Freeman Facebook post about AI

Morgan Freeman posted to his Facebook that he appreciated his followers for cluing him in on the video. (Morgan Freeman Facebook)

"Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me," he wrote to his Facebook. "Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection."

Morgan Freeman in a black suit and dark shades stands tall on the carpet

Morgan Freeman called the TikTok video using an AI-generated replication of his voice a "scam." (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Unfortunately for Freeman, this isn't the first time his name and likeness have been used without his permission. The EVP of Freeman's production company, Revelations, was previously sent a video (by her cousins) that seemingly showed her boss firing her.

"I could tell it wasn’t real," said Lori McCreary while in attendance at the Produced By panel today "AI: What Every Producer Needs to Know," per Deadline. But a second incident nearly tricked her.

Morgan Freeman looks unamused/stoic on the carpet

Morgan Freeman's voice has been used in deepfakes before. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCreary says she was sent a video of Freeman seemingly promoting a book. McCreary thought the deepfake was so legitimate, that she called the actor's makeup artist to confirm whether it was real or not.

In 2021, a video titled "This is Not Morgan Freeman" went viral online, which depicted Freeman in both video and audio form. The video highlighted the advancements in artifical intelligence, promoting immense conversation.

Several celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise, have also been subjected to AI deepfakes. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending