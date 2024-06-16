Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

Actor Morgan Freeman derides Black History Month: 'My history is American history'

The Academy-Award winner said, 'this whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Morgan Freeman speaks out against defunding police Video

Morgan Freeman speaks out against defunding police

Fox News contributor Jason Rantz says it will take more than Morgan Freemans comments to undo damage done to police by organizations like Black Lives Matter. 

Actor Morgan Freeman once again criticized the idea of a Black History Month.

"I detest it," the 87-year-old actor told Variety Saturday. "The mere idea of it. You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right."

Freeman added, "My history is American history. It’s the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep."

Morgan Freeman wearing a suit

Morgan Freeman admitted he detested the idea of Black History Month, calling his history "American history." (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Freeman stressed the value of knowing American history. He related it to his upcoming "The Gray House," which is based on the true story of three women who worked as Union spies during the Civil War. Freeman serves as the executive producer for the film.

MORGAN FREEMAN'S SUCCESS ON STAGE AND SCREEN: OSCAR-WINNING MOVIES, BROADWAY SHOWS AND MORE

"If you don’t know your past, if you don’t remember it, you are bound to repeat it," he said.

The Academy-Award winning actor made similar statements about Black History Month. In 2023, he referred to Black History Month as an "insult" along with "African-American."

I don’t subscribe to that title," Freeman said.

"Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American.’ What does it really mean?," he added. 

Morgan Freeman in "The Shawshank Redemption"

Morgan Freeman has attacked Black History Month since 2005. (Castle Rock Entertainment/Getty Images)

Most notably, Freeman made national news in 2005 when he called the idea of a month dedicated to Black history "ridiculous."

"I don't want a Black History Month. Black history is American history," Freeman said.

He added that the best way to get rid of racism is to "stop talking about it."

"I am going to stop calling you a White man, and I'm going to ask you to stop calling me a Black man," Freeman told the interviewer.

LEO TERRELL APPLAUDS MORGAN FREEMAN'S OPPOSITION TO DEFUND THE POLICE MOVEMENT

In his decades-long career, Freeman earned five Academy Award nominations and one win for the film "Million Dollar Baby." He also earned a Kennedy Center Honor in 2008 and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Golden Globe's lifetime achievement award, in 2012.

Morgan Freeman holding up Cecil B. DeMille award

Morgan Freeman has argued that the best way to get rid of racism is to stop talking about it. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.