‘Modern Family’ star Adam DeVine recalls witnessing a murder across from his $2.6 million Hollywood Hills home

Adam DeVine claimed he witnessed a fatal shooting happen across the street from his Hollywood Hills home during a live podcast taping.

DeVine appeared on the "This is Important" podcast on Wednesday, along with co-hosts Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck. The "Pitch Perfect" star shared a story in which he and his wife, Chloe Bridges, watched a man get "gunned down" in the couple's neighborhood.

"This is a true scary thing that just happened," DeVine began. "So across the street they were running this like crazy poker game, right?"

"People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces and s--- and like old guys, who for sure f--- prostitutes and play cards," he continued, according to the New York Post.

"And I see these dudes, and it’s like fun to sit and watch, [so] me and my wife, we’re sitting up on our balcony, and like, this looks crazy."

"This is where it gets sad," he noted. "Someone was murdered there."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the West Bureau Homicide is investigating after a 35- to 40-year-old male was shot outside a Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of June 7. The victim and unidentified suspect were standing outside the home talking before the fatal shooting took place.

"The suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim," the LAPD PIO told Fox News Digital. "The suspect fled east in a vehicle and is still outstanding." The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and paramedics responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

"I called that s---, I called that s---," DeVine said during the podcast taping. "I was like ‘This is dastardly s--- going down here’ and sure enough, someone is gunned down."

A representative for DeVine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

It's unclear when DeVine moved into the Hollywood Hills home, but the actor has dealt with a previous scary incident. The home he was living in during 2015 was broken into and his new truck and a gun were stolen, according to reports.

"Luckily it's just stuff and no one was hurt, but it just sucks that I work so hard to buy cool stuff and you just steal it because you have no ambition and are too stupid to earn enough money to buy nice things," he wrote on Twitter at the time.

