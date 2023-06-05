Chris Rock catches alleged trespasser on fire escape of his NYC home: source
Comedian Chris Rock called the NYPD on an unknown intruder at his Manhattan home
Chris Rock caught a trespasser on the fire escape of his New York City apartment, a law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital.
The comedian told police "an unknown person went on to his fire escape."
The source confirmed the person "didn't attempt to gain entry, but Rock said he saw him filming."
The perpetrator "fled in a white Mercedes," according to the law enforcement source.
