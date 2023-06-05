Expand / Collapse search
Chris Rock catches alleged trespasser on fire escape of his NYC home: source

Comedian Chris Rock called the NYPD on an unknown intruder at his Manhattan home

By Tracy Wright , Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Chris Rock caught a trespasser on the fire escape of his New York City apartment, a law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital. 

The comedian told police "an unknown person went on to his fire escape." 

The source confirmed the person "didn't attempt to gain entry, but Rock said he saw him filming."

Chris Rock wears grey suit on red carpet

Chris Rock called NYPD on a trespasser at his apartment. (Getty Images)

The perpetrator "fled in a white Mercedes," according to the law enforcement source.

