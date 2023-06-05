Chris Rock catches alleged trespasser on fire escape of his NYC home: source

Chris Rock caught a trespasser on the fire escape of his New York City apartment, a law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital.

The comedian told police "an unknown person went on to his fire escape."

The source confirmed the person "didn't attempt to gain entry, but Rock said he saw him filming."

CHRIS ROCK RIPS WILL SMITH WHILE ADDRESSING OSCARS SLAP AND JADA'S 'ENTANGLEMENTS'

CELEBRITY HOME INVASIONS: BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH JOINS KIM KARDASHIAN, ROBERT DE NIRO ESCAPING HARROWING ORDEALS

The perpetrator "fled in a white Mercedes," according to the law enforcement source.