Model Georgina Rodriguez shows off killer curves in new swimwear campaign

Model Georgina Rodriguez showed off her incredible curves while sporting swimwear in order to promote herself as the new face of Yamamay.

The 25-year-old model and Instagram star, known by many as the girlfriend of famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, posed in a variety of swimwear and lingerie that show off her toned legs and curvy frame. One look has her in a simple all-black two-piece number that shows off her stunning body. The other opts for a bit more of an opulent touch in white with a corset-like top and high-waisted mesh bottoms.

The shoot was meant to promote the star as a Yamamay’s new spokesperson. The brand notes that Rodriguez was drawn to it thanks to its commitment to social activism and campaigns to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, environmental sustainability and preservation of the marine environment.

“I’m happy to work with Yamamay. This campaign is so elegant, all models are beautiful and comfortable. Yamamay is a company with values that I consider truly important, I totally support their positive message and their strong social commitment,” the star said in a statement.”

Rodriguez started dating her soccer-playing man in 2016. Together they welcomed baby daughter Alana Martina in November 2017.

