Miss New Mexico pageant investigated after contestants didn't get their scholarship money

The former executive director of the Miss New Mexico pageant is reportedly under investigation by the state’s Attorney General’s Office after several former contestants were not given their promised scholarship money.

According to a report done by local Albuquerque, New Mexico outlet KOB4, the Miss New Mexico Scholarship Organization’s former executive director, Greg Smith, saw the AG’s office execute a search warrant on his home collecting documents related to the pageant, two computers, a digital camera and a cell phone.

Neither Smith nor the Miss New Mexico pageant organization immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

KOB4 reports that Smith, who reportedly ran the organization’s finances from 2015 through 2018, left his position owing about $54,000 in unpaid scholarships. This is in addition to allegedly transferring $48,000 from the organization to his personal bank account, collecting more than $3,800 in cash back from purchases made with the pageant’s debit cards and an alleged $1,700 transfer to his own ranching company, Norm Lovell Genetics.

The transactions are in addition to other questionable practices that appear to be designed to make Smith money from his position at the expense of the contestants.

“Hopefully, we can get those girls their money because they deserve it. They work hard for it and hopefully it never happens again," current Miss New Mexico Ashley Fresquez told the outlet.